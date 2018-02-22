Local schools work to handle incidents and keep parents informed

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – When an angry parent showed up at Campbell Middle School Wednesday demanding her son’s records, police were called to escort them off the campus.

For a short time, the building was on lockdown but no one was notified of the disturbance.

“They send out an alert when the weather’s bad that we are going to have a 2-hour delay; you need to send out an alert and say, ‘yes, we had a problem at the school. We’re on lockdown,’” said Mary Jarrett of Coitsville.

A parent who didn’t want to be shown on camera says she never heard anything until her kids told her after the fact.

“At the time, he didn’t have a phone on him so he couldn’t call me and tell me something happened. They had the school locked down,” she said.

Poland had its own incident this week when a student at the middle school reportedly made threats and classmates told their teachers. Superintendent Dave Janofa said staff followed protocol.

“The students reported it to the teacher. We notified the parents, their parents, that this is what happened. This is what they reported,” Janofa said.

While extra police were present at all buildings in the district Thursday, there was never an all-call about Tuesday’s incident either. Janofa says administrators and the district’s resource officer take each incident separately and decide who should be notified, insisting nothing’s being covered up.

“It is not on every issue. But to say we sweep things under the rug is absolutely contrary to what we want to emphasize,” Janofa said.

Others say they need to walk a fine line between keeping their communities informed and causing even more problems.

“Why is it people want to copycat? Because they are seeing pictures in the paper, magazines, social media, we need to stop glamorizing this,” said Springfield Superintendent Tom Yazvac.

Both superintendents say their first priority will always be their students’ safety.