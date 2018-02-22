Mahoning County indictments: February 22, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on February 22, 2018:
Melvin Johnson, III: Failure to comply the with order or signal of a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications and OVI
Cheyenne Craig and Mathew Donofrio: Aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault
Aaron Kramer: Domestic violence
Antwain Blackmon and Misti Campbell: Having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons
Kelvin Burks: Identity fraud and telecommunications fraud
Michael Carosella: Breaking and entering, vandalism and tampering with coin machines
Celeste Curry: Assault, aggravated menacing and two counts of inducing panic
Sebrina Herliska: Theft from elderly
Leighland Johnson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business
Frank Buck Munholand: Possession of drug paraphernalia, inducing panic and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Melissa Rapp: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Wesley Howell: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI
Sunni Guy: Two counts of burglary
Brandon Mosier: Failure to register
Betty Anton Woodlock and Alexandria Delgado: Six counts of illegal processing of drug documents and two counts of deception to obtain dangerous drugs
Michael Eckert: Possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments with forfeiture specifications and OVI
David Johnson: Aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability
John Machel: Domestic violence
Rayshawn Gilmore: Harassment with bodily substance
Lucinda Lefas: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility
Kelly Marie Paige: Theft from elderly
Joshua Essad and Sara Loth: Involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and child endangering
Travis Bragg: Failure to register
Jerry Warren: Failure to register
Ryan Gelardi: Grand theft
Charles Louk: Rape and gross sexual imposition
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
