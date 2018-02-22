Mahoning County indictments: February 22, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on February 22, 2018:

Melvin Johnson, III: Failure to comply the with order or signal of a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications and OVI

Cheyenne Craig and Mathew Donofrio: Aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault

Aaron Kramer: Domestic violence

Antwain Blackmon and Misti Campbell: Having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons

Kelvin Burks: Identity fraud and telecommunications fraud

Michael Carosella: Breaking and entering, vandalism and tampering with coin machines

Celeste Curry: Assault, aggravated menacing and two counts of inducing panic

Sebrina Herliska: Theft from elderly

Leighland Johnson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business

Frank Buck Munholand: Possession of drug paraphernalia, inducing panic and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Melissa Rapp: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Wesley Howell: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI

Sunni Guy: Two counts of burglary

Brandon Mosier: Failure to register

Betty Anton Woodlock and Alexandria Delgado: Six counts of illegal processing of drug documents and two counts of deception to obtain dangerous drugs

Michael Eckert: Possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments with forfeiture specifications and OVI

David Johnson: Aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability

John Machel: Domestic violence

Rayshawn Gilmore: Harassment with bodily substance

Lucinda Lefas: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility

Kelly Marie Paige: Theft from elderly

Joshua Essad and Sara Loth: Involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and child endangering

Travis Bragg: Failure to register

Jerry Warren: Failure to register

Ryan Gelardi: Grand theft

Charles Louk: Rape and gross sexual imposition

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.