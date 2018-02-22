New Castle man pleads guilty to trying to arrange illegal sex

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man pleaded guilty to trying to meet who he thought was a 12-year-old boy for sex, according to the Department of Justice.

Investigators said 44-year-old Bradley Moore posted an advertisement on Craiglist seeking to “participate in real incest.”

An undercover special agent with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office then contacted Moore, saying he was the father of a 12-year-old boy who would be open to a sexual relationship with the poster.

On October 14, Moore then traveled from Ohio to Cranberry Township to meet the child.

Moore will be sentenced in federal court at 9 a.m. June 13. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.