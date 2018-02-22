Niles’ Kane-Johnson tallies 1,000th point and breaks scoring record

Kane-Johnson scored a school-record 53 points, including the 1,000th of his career in a win over Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Junior Cyler Kane-Johnson added two major milestones on to his resume in a 82-81 win over Liberty Thursday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

He tallied 23 points in the first half alone. Then, at the 7:30 mark of the third quarter, Kane-Johnson recorded his 1,000th career point.

Kane-Johnson ended the new with a new school-record 53 points to lead all scorers.

Dra Rushton led Liberty with 28 points on the night. The Leopards drop to 5-16 on the season.

Niles improves to 4-17 on the campaign.

