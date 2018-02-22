Salem police say online threat not credible, boosting school presence as precaution

Someone who posted a message on Facebook said they were bringing a gun to "SHS" today. 

As a precaution and to quell any fear about an unsubstantiated online threat, Salem police are boosting their presence in all buildings in Salem city schools. 

Someone who posted a message on Facebook said they were bringing a gun to “SHS” today.

The post was being shared nationally with no one knowing where or what SHS is referring to.

Police and school officials said they checked out the post and do not think the threat is credible or local.

Some schools and police departments across the U.S. are taking similar precautions.

Just to be safe, police in Salem will have officers at all school doors and they will be walking the hallways.

Officers will also be present at Saint Paul School.

The account of the person who posted the message has been deactivated.

WKBN 27 First News is following will continue to check with police to find out if anyone has been idnetiifed or will be facing charges for the post. Check back here and watch First News at Noon for updates. 

