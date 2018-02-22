Pa. Gaming Control Board awards fourth mini casino license

Related Coverage Pa. gaming control board invalidates bid for Mercer County casino

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board just awarded the state’s fourth license for a mini casino.

Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment submitted the new winning bid.

A site hasn’t been determined yet, but it will fall within a 15-mile radius of South Newton Township in Cumberland County. That’s about 40 miles southwest of Harrisburg.

Greenwood’s bid was a little more than $8.1 million.

Wednesday, Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem won the fourth license to put a mini casino in Mercer County, but that changed a few hours later.

That’s because the state said the spot overlapped with another recently awarded site in Lawrence County.