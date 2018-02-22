Pa. Gaming Control Board awards fourth mini casino license

Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment submitted the new winning bid

By Published:
Pennsylvania already has 12 casinos -- and now the state has created licenses for 10 more. There are people in both Mercer and Lawrence Counties who would like it to be considered.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board just awarded the state’s fourth license for a mini casino.

Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment submitted the new winning bid.

A site hasn’t been determined yet, but it will fall within a 15-mile radius of South Newton Township in Cumberland County. That’s about 40 miles southwest of Harrisburg.

Greenwood’s bid was a little more than $8.1 million.

Wednesday, Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem won the fourth license to put a mini casino in Mercer County, but that changed a few hours later.

That’s because the state said the spot overlapped with another recently awarded site in Lawrence County.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s