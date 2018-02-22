Poland keeps season alive with overtime win over Ursuline

The Bulldogs advance to play top-seeded West Branch Monday in the District Semifinals

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland girls basketball team defeated Ursuline, 50-49 in overtime Thursday in a Division II Sectional Final at Poland High School.

The Bulldogs led a back-and-forth first half, 26-24 at the break and the second half proved to be just as tight. Poland took a 43-41 lead with under 20 seconds left on a layup from Maggie Sebest.

But Ursuline came down with Dayshanette Harris, who missed a floater, but Anisah Moorman was there for the put-back at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Sarah Bury came up big down the stretch for the Bulldogs, hitting three free throws, which ended up being the game-winning points. Bury finished with 16 points for Poland, while Kat Partika had 17 points. Freshman Jackie Grisdale also added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Ursuline was led by Dayshanette Harris with a game-high 29 points. The Irish finish the season with a 13-10 record.

With the win, Poland (18-4) advance to play top-seeded West Branch next Monday in the District Semifinals. Tipoff set for 6 PM at Austintown Fitch High School.

