Robert H. “Bobby” Brooks, Jr. Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Robert H. “Bobby” Brooks, Jr., 53, of Hermitage, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at his home in Hermitage.

Robert was born on February 14, 1965 to Robert H., Sr. and Catherine (Haggerty) Brooks, Sr. in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He attended Hickory High School.

Robert worked as a candymaker at Whole Life Services.

Robert was a member of the MCAR Day Program. He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He enjoyed watching his brother play baseball and football at Kennedy Catholic, where he also assisted in directing the jazz band.

Robert was an altar server at John XXIII. He was a man of faith who enjoyed attending church.

He got much enjoyment from taking “long trips” to Dairy Queen.

Robert is survived by his mother, Catherine A. (Edward) Thomas, Sr.; brother, Keith (Michelle) Brooks of Hermitage; uncle, Joseph (Terri) Haggerty of Sharpsville; two cousins, Chad Haggerty and Amanda Haggarty; two nieces, Kara Brooks and Heather (David) Brooks-Heintz; nephew, Matthew Brooks and great-niece, Adlia Heintz.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert H. Brooks, Sr. and a brother, Michael Brooks.

Friends may call Sunday, February 25, 2018, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 26, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church with Father Thomas Whitman officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

Burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Whole Life Services, 1565 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, in memory of Robert.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.