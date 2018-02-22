Robert P. Merrick, Sr. Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Robert P. Merrick, Sr. of Brookfield, Ohio passed away at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, February 22, 2018, in Orange Village Care Center, Masury, after a brief illness. He was 78.

Mr. Merrick was born August 13, 1939, in Burghill, Ohio, a son of Phillip and Mildred (Livermore) Merrick.

He attended the former Hartford (Ohio) High School and served in the U.S. Army.

Bob retired in 1997 from Delphi-Packard, Warren, Ohio, where he was employed for 25 years. He previously worked as a skilled carpenter.

Bob enjoyed watching the History Channel, Animal Planet, NASCAR, college basketball and Major League baseball, particularly the Cleveland Indians. He was also a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, the former Henrietta E. Grandy, whom he married June 4, 1964; a daughter, Debbra Sullinger (Ronald), of Vienna, Ohio; a son, Robert P. Merrick, Jr. (Brenda), of Oak Harbor, Washington; four grandsons; two granddaughters; a sister, Shirley Williamson (Paul) of Warren, Ohio and a brother, Paul Merrick (Faythe) of Colorado.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carol Lockovich.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

At Bob’s request, there are no calling hours or service.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 26 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.