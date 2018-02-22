Shirley E. Elzie Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Shirley E. Elzie, 91, of 663 Hoyt Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 2:29 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley, following natural causes.

She was born June 1, 1926 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the daughter of Emmanuel and Virginia Tuckson Smith, residing in the area since 1940.

Mrs. Elzie was employed with the Rossi Family for 19 years as a domestic engineer, before retiring in 2006.

She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and during her Christian service she participated in the choir, Senior and Junior Usher Boards and Chairperson of the Kitchen Committee.

She enjoyed watching the Young and the Restless, crocheting and reading novels.

She married Charles Elzie in 1940 and he died in 1987.

She leaves to mourn two nephews, Gordon S. Beasley of Laurel, Maryland and Paul Green of Alexandria, Virginina; one niece, Ms. Phyliss L. Flagg of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; three Godchildren, Ms. Danajah Freeman, Daveyon Hill and Ms. Denikia Freeman and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mildred Green.

Calling hours will be held Monday, February 26, 2018 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Burial will take place at Newtown Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.