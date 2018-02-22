Struthers Girls hold off Mooney; Wildcats advance to Districts

The Wildcats advance to face Howland in the Division II District Semifinals Monday night at 6PM at Austintown Fitch High School

Struthers topped Cardinal Mooney 47-35 Thursday night in the Division II Girls' Sectional Finals.


Trinity McDowell led the Wildcats with 16 points in the win. Khaylah Brown added for Struthers. Keasia Chism and Alexis Bury chipped in with 7 points apiece.

Cardinal Mooney was paced by Lauren Frommelt who tallied 7 points. Conchetta Rinaldi added 6 points in the setback.

