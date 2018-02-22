Suspect in New Castle woman’s death charged with murder

WKBN Staff Published:
Roy Lee Johnson
Roy Lee Johnson

MERCER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) 52-year old Roy Johnson of New Castle was in Mercer District Court today where his charge of criminal homicide was amended to include murder of the first degree and murder of the third degree.

Johnson was denied bail.

His next court date will be for his arraignment on April 24, 9 a.m. at Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.

Johnson is accused of the January 29,  shooting death of 30 year old Sierra Nicole Madison of New Castle. Her body was found in a car behind a business on Stambaugh Avenue and East Budd Street.

