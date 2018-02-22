Teresa R. Butch Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Teresa R. Butch, 52, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born December 15, 1965 in Warren, the daughter of Larry W. and Wynell (Barnhouse) Bates and had lived in the area all her life.

Teresa had worked in cosmetology and as a baker for many years.

She enjoyed shopping, flea markets, garage sales, cookouts, camping and family gatherings.

Fond memories of Teresa live on with her mother and stepfather, Wynell and Gene Sell of Warren; three daughters, Christina Butch and Jamie and Tabitha Sell, all of Warren; four grandchildren, Nathan Butch, Isaiah Weaver, Eliezel Perez and Ava Weaver; two sisters, Jackie Humes (Richard Marsh) of Warren and Holly Mahan of Geneva, Ohio; five brothers, Gary Bates of Limestone, Maine, Larry Glenn Bates of Newton Falls, Robert Bates of Vienna, Daniel Sell of Bristol and Matthew Sell of Cortland and her best friend and long-time companion, James Sell of Warren.

Preceding her in death are her father and a daughter, Cassandra Butch.

Per her request, cremation is taking place. Services will be conducted at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.