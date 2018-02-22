Thomas Constantinovich Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 27 at St. Charles Borromeo Parish for Thomas Constantinovich, 89, of Boardman who died Thursday morning, February 22, at his residence.

Thomas was born December 30, 1928 in Youngstown, a son of the late Peter and Mary (Gorski) Constantinovich and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1947 where he had played football and winning the All City Championship in 1946.

After graduating from high school Thomas joined the Navy. He was a corpsman with the Fifth Marines during the Korean War. He was wounded during the Inchon invasion, spending three months in the hospital and receiving the Purple Heart. When Thomas was released he served with Seabees in California for a short time before being transferred to the Navy.

Thomas worked for 30 years at the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1981.

He enjoyed fishing, football and watching the Cleveland Browns. He was a self-taught “fix it man” and was often called upon by family and friends for numerous repairs and home projects, always responding selflessly and humbly.

He leaves his wife, the former Josephine DiBenedetto, whom he married July 25, 1953; a son, Thomas (Cindy) Constantinovich of Boardman; two daughters, Diane (Gary) Peterson of Canfield and Karen (Doug) Thorpe of North Lima; a daughter-in-law, Rita Constantinovich of Hilliard; seven grandsons, Craig (Livi) Ryan and Kevin Constantinovich, Nicholas and David (fiancée, Sydney Schisler) Peterson, Zachary and Michael Thorpe; one granddaughter, Caroline Constantinovich and a sister, Virginia “Jean” Franczkowski of Boardman.

Besides his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by a son, David Constantinovich and five brothers, Paul Constance, John Constance, George Constance, Stan Constance and William Constance.

Friends may call Monday, February 26, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, Anstrom Chapel, Boardman and on Tuesday, Febraury 27 for one hour prior to the Mass at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Denise and George Statler for everything they did and for always being there for them.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 26 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.