Video: Tracking a warmer, rainy Friday

SEE THE ABOVE VIDEO FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATE. TRACKING FRIDAY RAIN.

SEE THE LATEST 7 DAY OUTLOOK HOUR BY HOUR HERE

THE LATEST ALERTS ARE HERE

Temperatures rise to the low 40’s by afternoon with rain ending.

Heavy rain will be possible with several waves through the end of the week and into the weekend. Rainfall could add up to two inches or more into the weekend.

BELOW ARE THE LATEST RIVER AND STREAM READINGS & FORECASTS

Mahoning River:

Leavittsburg

Warren

Youngstown

Ohio River:

East Liverpool

Wellsville

New Cumberland

EAGLE CREEK:

Phalanx Station

