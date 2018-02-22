Video: Tracking morning wintry mix

A wintry mix is in the forecast this morning with rain showers mixing to pockets of freezing rain, sleet and even some snow. Any ice accumulation is expected to be light, with snow and sleet accumulation up to an inch possible.

Temperatures will fall toward the freezing point.

Temperatures rise to the low 40’s by afternoon ending the potential for the mixed precipitation.

Heavy rain will be possible with several waves through the end of the week and into the weekend. Rainfall could add up to two inches or more into the weekend.

Mahoning River:
Leavittsburg
Warren
Youngstown

Ohio River:
East Liverpool
Wellsville
New Cumberland

EAGLE CREEK:
Phalanx Station

