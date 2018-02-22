Warren crime activity: Drunk man spews vulgarity at officers, police say

Thursday, February 15

7:08 p.m. – 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, Diane Rozier, 32, arrested on warrants and charged with DUI, endangering children, falsification and driving under suspension. Police found Rozier and her five children — ages 2 to 15 — in a car, which had crashed and was in the middle of the road. Officers said she smelled like alcohol and admitted to having two drinks an hour before crashing. Rozier initially gave police a fake name, according to a report.

11:32 p.m. – Tod Avenue SW and Maple Street SW, officers arrested two people and charged one person after a traffic stop. Gregory Davis, 36, charged with drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; Jessica Oracio, 28, arrested on a warrant out of Trumbull County; Stephon Smith, 32, of Pittsburgh, arrested on a warrant out of Mercer County.

Friday, February 16

4 a.m. – 1500 block of Roman St. SE, a Valley Telecom van caught on fire near the bike path. No one was inside, but police are investigating it as arson.

11:08 a.m. – 1300 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, reported burglary and theft at Ray Gollan’s Honda-Suzuki store. The owner said five dirt bikes were missing.

12:30 p.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., police said a man pushed another man and hit him in the restroom at Walgreens and then ran out of the store. The victim said he followed the man, who then showed the victim a handgun in his waistband.

Monday, February 19

2:40 p.m. – 2700 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, Ashley Woodyard, 28, and Timothy Woodyard, 37, both of Leavittsburg, charged with endangering children. Police said Ashley overdosed while driving in the Giant Eagle parking lot with a young child in the car. Before she lost consciousness, witnesses said she hit a parked car. They said her husband, Timothy, was also high. Ashley was revived with naloxone and both she and Timothy were taken to the hospital for treatment.

6:30 p.m. – Atlantic St. NE, a man walking along the street was shot in the head. The victim said a car stopped in the road, and a man got out and shot him.

9:53 p.m. – 500 block of Austin Ave. SW, police said someone fired about eight shots at a house with two women and a child inside.

11:21 p.m. – 400 block of N. Park Ave., Pascual Tellez, 35, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Police said Tellez was drunk and pacing back and forth. They said it looked like he was ready to fight someone and he was yelling at people from the parking lot. When officers asked him what was going on, they said he started speaking in Spanish. Police told him they weren’t fluent in Spanish, so Tellez clarified and said, “Suck my d**k” in English, according to a report.

Tuesday, February 20

3:37 p.m. – Shawndon Flowers, 22, arrested and charged with failure to comply, tampering with evidence, drug possession and driving under suspension. Agents with TAG (Trumbull Ashtabula Group) Task Force said Flowers was involved in a drug deal and when he saw police, he started running. They caught up with him after a short chase and said he had suspected crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, suboxone and two unknown pills, along with almost $300 cash.

Wednesday, February 21

5 a.m. – 400 block of Waverly Ave. NE, a woman said she was robbed of cash, a cell phone and cigarettes by people she didn’t know.

7 p.m. – 200 block of Maryland St. NW, police said a 17-year-old boy broke into a home he’s broken into in the past. Officers said they found him hiding in the basement, behind a clothes dryer. He was arrested and police said they would file a charge with the Juvenile Justice Center.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

