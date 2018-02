YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a deadly crash on Route 711.

The accident happened about 12:30 a.m. Friday and involved a tractor-trailer and an SUV.

Police confirm that one adult and two children died in the crash.

Route 711 northbound is closed and will be for most of the morning.

Names of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the crassh is under investigation.