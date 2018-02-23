Austintown crime activity: Police make several drunk-driving arrests

Thursday, Feb. 15

10:36 p.m. – Kirk and S. Turner roads, Mary Steele, 53, of Canfield, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to control. Police said they received a report that a vehicle was “driving all over the road,” and an officer spotted a utility pole that had been knocked down and was on fire. Police then spotted a vehicle with damage consistent with hitting the pole about 100 yards down the road. Police said the driver of the vehicle, Steele, denied that she had been involved in a crash but appeared confused and intoxicated. Police said she declined to take any field sobriety tests.

Saturday, Feb. 17

1:22 a.m. – 1400 block of Maplecrest Dr., Joseph Morgan, 36, of Niles, arrested and charged with OVI and a turn signal violation. Police said Morgan was speeding and nearly hit the back end of another vehicle in front of him. When stopped, police said Morgan got out of the car and said he wasn’t driving. Police said he had a blood-alcohol content of .217, above the legal limit of .08.

Sunday, Feb. 18

3:13 p.m. – 4900 block of Mahoning Ave., Darrell Maddock, 61, arrested and charged with OVI and slow speed. Police said Maddock was blocking two lanes of travel while trying to turn into Austintown Beverage Center. While an officer was trying to pull Maddock over, he drove into the drive-thru lane. When asked to back out of the drive-thru lane, he backed into the police cruiser, according to a police report. Police said Maddock smelled like alcohol, failed field sobriety tests and had a blood-alcohol level of .230.

7:55 p.m. – S. Raccoon Rd. and Mahoning Ave., Patricia Eynon, 59, arrested and charged with OVI, hit/skip and use of a turn signal. Police were called to Hollywood Gaming for a report that an intoxicated driver struck another vehicle in the parking lot and drove away. Police stopped Eynon, who was driving a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s. Police said Eynon tried putting a cough drop in her mouth but was stopped. Police said she smelled like alcohol. Although she admitted to having three drinks at Hollywood Gaming, she denied hitting the vehicle, according to a police report. She refused to take a breath test.

Monday, Feb. 19

11:27 p.m. – 5400 block of Mahoning Ave., Ashley Mock, 28, and Frankie Russo, 26, arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault. Police said Mock and Russo met a man at Sheetz to sell him gift cards. When he gave the couple the cash, they ran to their car, got inside and hit the victim as they were speeding away, according to a police report. Police caught up with the suspects on I-680 in Youngstown, where they were arrested.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

