Boardman rallies past Fitch in regular season finale

Boardman rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeate rival Austintown Fitch 51-41 Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams.


Sophomore Derrick Anderson led the Spartans with 16 points. Mike Melewski added 13 points in the win, while Cam Kreps added 8 points and 8 rebounds for the Spartans.

Emanuel Dawkins led the Falcons with 11 points. Randy Smith also reached double-figures with 10 points.

Austintown Fitch drops to 10-12 overall on the season. The Falcons return to action February 28th against Dover in the Sectional Semifinals.

Boardman improves to 9-13 overall.  The Spartans will face Wooster in the Sectional Semifinals on February 27th.

