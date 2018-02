CALIFORNIA, (WKBN) – The California parents accused of holding their 13 children captive for years will be in court Thursday.

David and Louise Turpin pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of torture child abuse and false imprisonment.

A procedural hearing will take place Thursday.

As for the kids, the younger six are split between two foster homes right now.

The several adult siblings are in a local medical center, they are learning how to make their own decisions for the first time.