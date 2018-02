CANTON, OH (WKBN)-The Canfield boys relay team placed 4th in the Division II 400 Freestyle Relay Friday night at the State Swimming Tournament at the C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Seniors Cullen Brady and Kamran Sarac along with juniors Bobby Kutsch and Jason Paris posted a time of 3:10.03 which was faster than their time in the preliminary heat of 3:11.73.

Columbus Academy placed first with a time of 3:06.95.

Sarac also placed 4th earlier in the night in the 50 Freestyle Final with a time of 21.29.