Cat rescued from top of utility pole after being stuck for 3 days

On Friday, the Niles Light Department rescued a kitten that had been stuck on top of a utility pole for days

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A cat stuck on a utility pole for several days and nights was rescued Friday and now has a new home.

It was stuck on a utility pole in Weathersfield for about three days. But Thursday night, Shannon Hansford spotted the cat and began reaching out to emergency responders to see if they could help, she even posted pictures on Facebook.

Thankfully, the Niles Light Department safely got the kitten down.

“They said he was close to a very high voltage wire up there and if he would have touched it he would have shocked himself real bad,” Hansford said.

The cat’s new owner is Danielle Lindsay.

“I was on Facebook this morning and saw the video and it just broke my heart to see that little kitten on a pole crying so I reached out to see if I could take him,” she said.

Lindsay hadn’t decided on a name when she left but says she’s happy to give the kitten his forever home.

