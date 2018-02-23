Cedric D. Lyons, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Second Baptist Church, 1512 Main Street, Warren, Ohio, for Mr. Cedric D. Lyons, Jr., 32, Warren, who departed this life on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Mr. Lyons was born July 16, 1985, in Warren, a son of Cedric D. Lyons, Sr. and Katreena Jefferson.

He was a laborer, working for People Ready Organization, was a member of Greater Apostolic Faith Church, enjoyed fishing, video games and servicing computers.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents; children, Montrese Bennett of Cleveland, Trevon Green of Seattle, Washington and Imani E. Lyons of Warren; siblings, Cenara Scrivens and Shanique Lyons of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Niara Shaw of Warren and grandparents, Shirline Ferrell and Gloria Hargrove Thorton.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

Arrangements were entrusted to Murray-Wellington Funeral Home.