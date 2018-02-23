BOARDMAN, Ohio – A memorial Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 26 at St. Charles Church, for Clara Belle (Malagisi) Vanderhoof, 93 of Boardman, who passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, February 23.

Clara was born February 15, 1925 in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Mary Check Wardle.

She was a graduate of North Lima High School and worked in the men’s department at Hill’s Department Store in the Boardman Plaza.

Clara was a member of St. Charles Church, the over 55 Club and president of the Ladies Guild. She loved to bowl and was a member of the Charlies Angels, Seton Club and Garden Club.

Her first husband, Marion Malagisi, whom she married in 1947, passed away in 1975. Her second husband, Donald Vanderhoof, whom she married in 1978 passed away in 1998.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Mary A. (Frank) Haney of New Middletown, with whom she recently made her home and Joseph J.(Joyce) Malagisi of Canfield; sisters, Mary Louise Cannistra of Niles and Florence Russell of Berlin Center; grandchildren, Carrie Thomas, Chuck Malagisi, Courtney Malagisi, Frank Haney and Molly Haney; great-grandchildren, Raymond Hull, Isaac Morgan, Brock Thomas and Brody Thomas.

Besides her parents and husbands, Clara is preceded in death by a son, Charles Malagisi; sisters, Betty Trikilis and Dorothy Vilmanis and brothers, John Wardle, William Wardle, Robert Wardle, Fred Wardle and Donald Wardle.

Material tributes can be made in Clara’s memory to St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.

There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.