Cleveland Auto Show kicks off Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Auto shows like the one in Cleveland always have the latest models, but those running this year’s event said you will notice a couple recurring themes.

Visitors will see just about everything, from economic sub-compacts to some truly rare and ultra-expensive models.

Organizers said the focus this year seems to be on improving fuel economy — even with big pickups and SUV’s — as well as on safety for drivers and passengers.

Cleveland Auto Show President Lou Vitantonio said many automakers are focusing on items like brakes, mirrors and accident-avoidance systems.

“All those different things are leading, eventually, to a long-term autonomous vehicle,” he said. “We’re just touching on the surface of it.”

Vitantonio said it will probably be a number of years before we see completely autonomous — or driverless — vehicles. Even then, they will likely be available only in certain parts of the country.

In the meantime, the Auto Show will run through next weekend.

You can find more information on show times and tickets on the Cleveland Auto Show’s website.

