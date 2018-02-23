Crestview, West Branch swimming standouts medal at state meet

By Published:
West Branch's Jamyson Robb (3rd) and Crestview's Rebekah Klem (7th) both made the podium in the 100 Breast Final at the State Swimming Tournament in Canton.

CANTON, OH (WKBN)-Crestview’s Rebekah Klem and West Branch’s Jamyson Robb both made the podium in the Division II 100 Breaststroke Final at the State Swimming Tournament at the C.T. Branin Natatorium Friday night.

Robb, who is just a sophomore, placed 3rd with a time of 1:03.83, nearly two seconds faster than she did in her preliminary heat.

Klem, a senior, finished 7th with a time of 1:05.11, which was also faster than her run in the preliminary heat.

Logan Lawhorn of Liberty Union placed first. The top three finishers were all sophomores.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s