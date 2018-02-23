Crestview, West Branch swimming standouts medal at state meet

CANTON, OH (WKBN)-Crestview’s Rebekah Klem and West Branch’s Jamyson Robb both made the podium in the Division II 100 Breaststroke Final at the State Swimming Tournament at the C.T. Branin Natatorium Friday night.

Robb, who is just a sophomore, placed 3rd with a time of 1:03.83, nearly two seconds faster than she did in her preliminary heat.

Klem, a senior, finished 7th with a time of 1:05.11, which was also faster than her run in the preliminary heat.

Logan Lawhorn of Liberty Union placed first. The top three finishers were all sophomores.