David Edward McLaughlin, Sr. Obituary

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (Formerly East Palestine, Ohio) – After a short and acute illness on Friday, February 23, 2018, David Edward McLaughlin, Sr., age 67, passed away in Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Girard, Pennsylvania on October 17, 1950 to Gerald Bernard and Edith Mae (Gradler) McLaughlin.

David is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Sheila (Snyder) McLaughlin of Unity Township in East Palestine; children, David, Jr. (Candice Wilson) of New Bedford, Pennsylvania, Dawn (Jason) Andrews of East Palestine and Tannya (Joseph) Smiley of Lowellville; grandchildren, Peyton, David III, Nathan, Madison, Bryson, Alexis, Shane, Pamela, Matthew, Drew and Jake; siblings, Karen English of Andover, Ohio, Donald McLaughlin of Andover, Ohio, Cynthia Wellman of Struthers, Ohio and William McLaughlin of Andover, Ohio; three nieces, Tina (Shawn) Millison of Greenford, Ohio, Tracy (Tim) Green of Bedford, Michigan and Cassie (Carl) Millison of Lisbon, Ohio for whom David was their second father after the death of his brother, Michael and last but not least his “Partner in Crime”, his dog, Shamrock.

​David was a great family man who enjoyed harassing friends and family alike. Known as “Papa” to his grandchildren all of whom will miss the deep love behind his favorite phrase to each of them; “I love you best when you’re sleeping.”

