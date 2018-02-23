Davidson scores 41; Salem earns 10th win

Related Coverage Davidson adds 17 in Salem’s victory over East Liverpool

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Mitch Davidson scored a career-high 41 points in Salem’s 83-69 victory over Columbiana. Davidson also finished with 7 rebounds and 6 steals. In the month of February (7 games), Davidson has averaged 25 points per game. Zach Bezon and Brayden Gibson also had 13 and 10 points respectively for the Quakers.

Salem (10-12) will open the post-season on Tuesday in the Division II Boardman District with a home matchup with Ursuline at 7 pm.

Jared Wilson led Columbiana with 19 as Eric Hopfenziz tallied 18 points.

The Clippers (6-16) will visit East Palestine on Tuesday in the Division III Salem District opener.