Dennis L. McFadden Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – On Friday, February 23, 2018 Dennis L. McFadden left this world to return to the mountains of West Virginia where he will sit at the top of the mountain and play his beautiful music that will forever echo the the hills and valleys.

Dennis was a self-taught musician at the age of 14 learning to play guitar, steel guitar, autoharp, banjo, keyboard, mandolin, tenor saxophone, alto saxophone and harmonica. Dennis played in his first band at the age of 16 years old circulating several events in the area for many years. Dennis was also very proud of his gun collection and his knife collection.

I will love you and miss you forever with the pieces of my shattered heart my brother you were my strength. Play loud and play proud you will be forever in our hearts.

Sister, Nancy (Steve) Metheny of Warren Ohio; nephews, Quentin (Lisa) Yocum, Jr. of Hubbard, Ohio and Sheral (Dorie) Yocum of New Martinsville, West Virginia; niece, Stevie Metheny of Warren, Ohio; great-nephew, Austin Yocum of New Martinsville, West Virginia; aunt, Connie (Joe) Rowland and aunt, Frances Burnside of New Martinsville, West Virginia and cousins, Karen Bob Tennant, Bobby, Michelle and Faith Tennant of Blacksville, West Virginia.

Dennis retired from Control Transformer of Cortland, Ohio where he worked until retirement.

Dennis was predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Ruby “Alvetta” Calvert (Sebert) Yoho and his maternal grandparents, Vance and Anna Carney Calvert whom he held in his heart forever.

Dennis requested that there be no funeral services.

Cremation will take place.

A memorial dinner will take place at the Trumbull County Rod and Gun Club, 6575 Phillips Rice Road, Cortland Ohio 44410 on Saturday, March 10, 2018 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. for friends and family.

Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren Ohio 44483 will be handling cremation.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 2 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



