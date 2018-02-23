Donna Labrie Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, with Tom Beck officiating, for Donna Labrie, 83, who passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Donna was born in Hamden, Ohio, a daughter of Clarence Jewel and Esther Kirby, coming here in 1959.

She was a graduate of Hamden High School and was a member of Amvets #44.

She worked as a bus aide for 23 years for Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Donna enjoyed going to Mountaineer Race Track and watching her grandson play hockey.

Surviving are her husband, James Labrie, whom she married May 8, 1959; two sons, James Labrie, Jr. and Timothy Labrie, both of Austintown; a daughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Conroy of Austintown and one grandson, Hunter. She also leaves two dogs, Blue and Bailey and one cat, Gracie.

She was preceded in death by two brothers.

Friends will be received at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home on Monday, February 26, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 26 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.