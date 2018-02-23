Elisa Frattaroli Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Elisa Frattaroli, 85, passed away Friday evening, February 23, at her residence.

She was born May 1, 1932 in Pacentro, Italy, a daughter of Paul and Carmel Silvestri Cercone.

She was brought to this country in 1953 by her aunt and uncle, Maria and Joe Angelilli.

Elisa was a homemaker.

In the late 1950’s, she was employed at Southside Hospital and later worked as an assistant cook at the Pizza Oven and also the Greek Restaurant in Cornersburg in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s.

Elisa was a member of St. Christine Church.

She was also a former member of the Sons of Italy on Meridian Road.

She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Frattaroli of Austintown and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews in America and Italy.

Her husband of 50 years, whom she married June 26, 1954, died September 5, 2004.

Besides her parents and husband, Elisa was preceded in death by her brothers, Francesco, Tony, Guido (died at age 4) and Guido Cercone and her sisters, Maria Gentile, Anna Cercone, Rita Graziani, Luisa Delisio and Adelina Facchini.

She loved her family, she loved her friends, she loved this country, she loved her church. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched; especially her daughter.

Rosemary would like to give special thanks to JoEllen from Home Instead and to Hospice of the Valley and their staff, especially to nurse, Beth and aides, Barb and Beth.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 27, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel and 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 28 at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Christine Church on Wednesday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m. with prayers being said at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 27 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



