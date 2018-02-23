Elza’s big night helps Bristol earn win #20

Kinsman, OH (WKBN) – Bristol junior Gage Elza drilled 6 three pointers, and finished with a game high 27 points in their 76-38 win over Badger Friday night.

The Panthers finish the regular season 20-2 overall, and will start tournament play as the the Number 2 seed in the Division IV District Tournament.

Bristol had four players in double figures, with senior Bobby Evan contributing 15 points, senior Bryan Gabrielson and junior Damion Durst adding 11 each.

Badger was led by junior Aiden Miller, who finished 11 points. The Braves will start the tournament as a 6-seed, and play host to Southington next Tuesday in the Sectionals.