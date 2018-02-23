Fire destroys 3 semis at Petro truck stop in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Weathersfield firefighters and police are investigating a fire that destroyed three tractor trailers at the Petro truck stop.

It happened about 12:10 a.m. Friday when a fire started in one truck and spread to two others.

At least one person was inside one of the trucks. Tony Price, from Kensington, Pa., pulled one person from the burning truck.

“I started waking everybody up, getting them out of there,” Price said. “I was banging on his truck and he comes popping out while his truck is on fire. That was it. It was just a bunch of flames everywhere.”

Price said the person he saved needed oxygen but is doing okay. The fire also destroyed some cars one of the trucks was hauling.

Investigators are still working to figure out how the fire started.