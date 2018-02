Related Coverage Late Lakeview rally stuns West Middlesex

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex won their 10th game in a row tonight over Iroquois, 60-43. Marshall Murray led all scorers with 18 while Zach Long had 15 and Jake Bowen finished with 14. Casey Mild also closed out the contest in double-figures with 12 points.

Tarrell Clark tallied 11 points while Trenton King finished with 10 for Iroquois. The Braves season comes to a close at 11-12.

The Big Reds (17-6) are set to take on Wilmington next week in the District 10 Class AA Semifinal.