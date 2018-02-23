Frederick L. Buchanan Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (Formerly of Jamestown) – Fredrick L. Buchanan, 82, formerly of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018 in Orange Village Care Center, Masury, Ohio.

Born October 12, 1935 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Samuel M. and Kathryn E. Buchanan. Fred lived a comfortable, easy-going, happy life in a beautiful, quiet Pennsylvania countryside surrounded by farms, trees, fields and trickling streams.

Fred enjoyed many peaceful years of fresh air, family gatherings, country road bike rides visiting neighbors and evening snacks of buttermilk and crackers. He spent his last few years residing independently at Riverview Manor in Sharon, Pennsylvania, where he enjoyed a pleasant social life.

He is survived by his caregiving, loving brother and sister-in-law, David and Bonnie Buchanan of Warren, Ohio; nephew, Brian (and Shelli) Buchanan and their children, great-niece, Bethany Buchanan and great-nephew, Ryan Buchanan, all of Mercer, Pennsylvania and niece, Wendy (and Victor) Dean and their daughters, great-nieces, Rebecca Dean and Sarah Dean, all of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents.

We will always remember Fred’s dinnertime prayer recital at family gatherings, “We thank you for the morning light, for rest and shelter of recital at family gatherings. We thank you for the morning light, for rest and shelter of the night, for health and food and love and friends and everything Thy goodness sends.”

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 28 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 28 at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Tye Sabella, officiating.