General Motors says it remains committed to Chevy Cruze

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Cleveland Auto Show gets underway Friday evening, union leaders in Lordstown like Glenn Johnson said despite depressed sales figures, General Motors remains sold on the locally-built compact.

“We look forward to continuing to build the world-class Chevy Cruze for years to come,” said UAW Local 1112 President Glenn Johnson.

While figures from General Motors show a significant drop in deliveries of the Cruze during at least the last three months, the car remains the second best-selling sedan that General Motors makes.

“That just underlines the importance of the Cruze within the segment,” said Rick Demuynck, GM Lordstown’s plant manager.

Although GM’s line of cross-overs, SUV’s and pickup trucks are better sellers, Demuynck said there has been no talk of replacing the Cruze with other models.

“There is absolutely no intent to be backing out of the Cruze or anything else like that,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of rumors that are out there, but it’s just rumors.”

The Cruze was first introduced in 2010. This design is now in its second year on the market and preparations are already underway for 2019 production to start later this summer — sedans in Lordstown and hatchbacks in Mexico.

Union leaders say while they will do whatever they can to encourage GM to send more vehicles their way to build, the focus remains right here.

“The only discussion we’ve had is that as long as we’re building, as long as a Chevy Cruze is being made and sold in North America, it’s gonna be made in Lordstown, Ohio,” Johnson said.