Glennis E. Thornsberry Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Glennis E. Thornsberry, 81, of Niles, died Friday, February 23, 2018 at Northside Medical Center.

He was born March 13, 1936 in Olive Hill, Kentucky, the son of Harve and Ida Lykins Thornsberry.

He worked for 32 years at American Welding, where he ran the paint line. He retired in 1993.

Glennis is survived by his wife, the former Peggy L. Barnhart, whom he married on October 4, 1958; a son, Alan (Rachel) Thornsberry of Birmingham, Alabama; two daughters, Cindy L. (John) Crockett of Berryville, Virginia and Susan R. Thornsberry of Niles; a brother, Ray Thornsberry of Niles; seven grandchildren, Amanda R. Rowe, Mark A. Lopinto, John D. Crockett, Michelle M. Lopinto, Vincent A. Lopinto, Emma Thornsberry and Whitaker Thornsberry; two great-granddaughters, Olivia Whisnant and Luna Rex and his beloved dog, Bob.

He was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27 at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Thornsberry family.