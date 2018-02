Historic floods for the Ohio River

The Ohio river is being watched closely this weekend for potential flooding.

Below is a list of major flooding that has been recorded in our area.

Ohio River at East Liverpool Historic Crests

(1) 29.90 ft on 03/19/1936

(2) 27.70 ft on 12/31/1942

(3) 24.80 ft on 01/20/1996

(4) 22.00 ft on 03/11/1964

(5) 21.30 ft on 01/26/1937

(6) 21.00 ft on 09/19/2004

(7) 21.00 ft on 03/07/1945

(8) 21.00 ft on 04/27/1937

(9) 20.80 ft on 10/17/1954

(10) 18.50 ft on 01/23/1959

(11) 18.40 ft on 01/28/1952

Ohio River at Wellsville Historic Crests

(1) 20.90 ft on 01/20/1996

(2) 20.20 ft on 09/18/2004

(3) 16.70 ft on 01/06/2005

Ohio River at New Cumberland Historic Crests

(1) 54.30 ft on 03/19/1936

(2) 50.20 ft on 12/31/1942

(3) 46.50 ft on 01/26/1937

(4) 45.70 ft on 03/11/1964

(5) 45.60 ft on 01/20/1996

(6) 45.60 ft on 03/07/1945

(7) 45.50 ft on 04/27/1937

(8) 45.40 ft on 06/24/1972

(9) 44.90 ft on 10/17/1954

(10) 44.50 ft on 09/19/2004

(11) 44.40 ft on 01/23/1937

(12) 43.10 ft on 01/23/1959

(13) 41.20 ft on 04/21/1940

(14) 41.00 ft on 01/07/2005

(15) 39.23 ft on 03/09/2011

(16) 39.00 ft on 03/26/1936

(17) 38.90 ft on 04/01/1960

(18) 38.60 ft on 02/14/1966

(19) 38.00 ft on 01/01/1991

(20) 37.70 ft on 04/01/1940

(21) 37.20 ft on 03/06/1964

(22) 36.90 ft on 12/19/1937

(23) 36.80 ft on 02/28/1945

(24) 34.20 ft on 12/19/1990

(25) 33.40 ft on 03/21/1963

(26) 32.80 ft on 01/26/2010

(27) 32.12 ft on 09/10/2004

(28) 31.94 ft on 03/16/2007

(29) 27.90 ft on 03/24/2007

