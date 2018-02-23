Investigators: Canfield attorney charged after drunk hit-and-run crash

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local attorney is now facing OVI charges after a hit-and-run crash in Canfield.

The crash happened Wednesday night on Raccoon Road.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said Attorney Damian Billak was driving a vehicle that clipped a car full of teenagers. Investigators said he then left the scene.

The teenagers then chased Billak, blocking his vehicle in. They told investigators that Billak again hit their car while trying to escape.

Investigators were able to track him down and arrest him.

Billak is now charged with OVI, hit-skip and reckless operation.

He filed a written waiver so he didn’t have to appear in court on Friday morning, pleading not guilty to the charges.

Billak specializes in OVI and other traffic cases, according to his website.