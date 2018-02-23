John C. Sigley Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio – John C. Sigley, 32, of Lowellville, formerly of Cleveland, passed away Friday morning, February 23, 2018, at his residence.

He was born September 12, 1985 in Youngstown, the son of John V. Grass and Deborah A. (Williams) Boone.

John worked for a time as a roofer and he was a tattoo artist, which was his passion. He had been currently taking college courses online to work with computers.

John was a good guy with a big heart. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his mother, Debbie, of Lowellville; two brothers; Michael J. Boone, of Lowellville and Gary D. (Lisa) Boone, of Buckhannon, West Virginia. He also leaves behind his maternal grandmother, Rosalie Williams, of Lowellville; two nephews, Cody and Anthony and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

John was preceded in death by a cousin, Christopher R. Sigley.

Memorial services will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 1 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers anyone wishing to express their sympathy is asked to consider monetary contributions to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, to assist the family in defraying funeral expenses.