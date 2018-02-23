John M. Barretta Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – John M. Barretta of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 23, 2018, in his home. He was 44.

John was born April 16, 1973, in Sharon, a son of Frank Barretta and Sandra (Luce).

He attended Sharon High School and was a self-employed carpet and tile layer for many years.

John was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post #162, Sharpsville and played in many dart leagues. He was very smart and a math whizz. John had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles, Nike and was a cornhole expert.

He is survived by his wife, the former Theresa McGhee, whom he married on June 16, 2010; a daughter, Nikole Barretta and her mother, Stacie Marcus, both of Las Vegas, Nevada; a son, Tyler Barretta and his mother, Angela Barretta, both of Clark; a stepdaughter, Shawna Bittler (Joshua McCoid) and a stepson, Shane Middendorf, all of Belleville, Illinois; his father, Frank Barretta; his mother, Sandra Flack (Richard), all Sharpsville; his father-in-law, Glenn McGhee (Joanne), Sharon; mother-in-law, Gloria Evans (Ward), Hermitage; a brother, James Louis Barretta (Brandy) and their son, James, Union City, Pennsylvania; two stepgrandchildren, Ariana Holbrook and Jayden Middendorf and many aunts and uncles.

John was preceded in death by his grandparents and two aunts, Candy Domain and Trudy Stillings.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission, 8406 Sharon-Mercer Road, Mercer, PA 16137.

Calling hour will be 12:00 Noon until the time of the service Thursday, March 1 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 1 in the funeral home with Rev. Anthony Kladitis, pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church, Hermitage, officiating.