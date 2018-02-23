Joyce Agatha McPhoy Jones Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Joyce Agatha McPhoy Jones, 89, of 156 Oregon Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, February 23, 2018 at 8:25 p.m. at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, following complications from a brief illness.

She was born October 11, 1928 in British Guiana, South America, the daughter of David McPhoy and Agnes Victorine Rodgers Hicks, residing in the area for 45 years, coming from Venezuela, South America.

Ms. Jones was employed with Comprehensive Logistics for ten years, before retiring in 1987.

She was a member of North Mar Church of the Christian and Missionary Alliance, the Silver Sneakers and enjoyed fishing, cooking and physical fitness.

She married Frederick Douglas Jones in 1984 and he died October 20, 1999.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Federico G. Croal of Venezuela, South America and Jose A. Croal of Warren; four daughters, Mrs. Waveney M. (Leonard) Loftin and Ms. Margery A. Honzu, both of Warren, Ms. Joyce C. Croal of Niles and Ms. Gustavia B. McCullough of Campbell; 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Gustavo Croal; one brother, Eric McPhoy; one grandson, Ronyale McCullough and two nephews, Kenneth Griggs and Ricky Griggs.

Private funeral services were held Wednesday, February 28 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Burial took place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.