Kenneth Reed “Scribby” Williamson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Kenneth Reed Williamson, known to many as “Scribby,” 73, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 23, 2018 at Select Specialty at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman.

Ken was born on July 5, 1944 in Washington D.C., the son of Frank and Helen (Irons) Williamson.

He moved to Altoona in 1950 and graduated from Altoona High School in 1962; he went on to graduate from Penn-Ohio College in 1966. He also attended Youngstown State University, where he studied Business.

He began working for General Motors in 1967 in the Fabricating Plant and retired in 1999 as a Supervisor in the Shipping Material Handling Department. He worked at Sears Hardware for ten years as their Safety Director.

He was an avid baseball player in high school and had the opportunity to try out for the Pittsburgh Pirates; however, an accident severely injured his pitching arm. He coached his son, Eric, at College Park and Austintown and his grandson, Colin, at Mill Creek and Austintown. He helped many young players reach their potential in the sport. Scribby enjoyed spending time on the golf course and was a member of the Retiree’s General Motors Golf League. He was instrumental in teaching his sons and grandchildren the game.

He was a member of the Western Reserve United Methodist Church, where he served on the Administrative Board, Board of Trustees and belonged to the D&D Sunday school class.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diana, whom he married in June of 1964; three children, Jeffrey (Michele), Deena and Eric (Kristin); the five loves of his life as a grandfather, Rachel, Colin, Andrew, Alexander and Victoria.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Aydin, whom he will watch over in Heaven.

Friends will be received at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service, which will begin at 12:00 Noon, which will be led by Pastor Russ Adams.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Specialty Hospital for the kindness, care and support given to Ken and the entire family.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Kenneth R. Williamson, please visit lanefuneralhomes.com.