Kenneth S. “Stew” Wertz Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Kenneth S. “Stew” Wertz, age 83, of Austintown, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Born October 14, 1934 in Cumberland, Maryland, he was the son of William and Dortha (Zembower) Wertz. As a child, he moved to the Cornersburg-Austintown area where he lived his entire life.

He graduated from Chaney High School where he was part of the marching band, having played the trumpet and drums.

He began working for Wean Foundries in 1965 until his retirement in 1999 where he worked as a lathe operator and maintenance man.

Stew was a member of Argus Lodge.

He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and once he retired, bought a boat so that he and his wife could enjoy boating out on Lake Milton. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and also often attended Scrapper’s games which he enjoyed. He loved woodworking and tinkering on a variety of things. He was mechanically inclined and was a handyman. He also had a great love for the Canfield Fair and would spend many hours admiring the tractors.

Survivors include his seven children, Kenneth, Jr. (Cynthia Fahey), Keith (Bonnie), Kirk, Dottie (David) Deeds, Wendie (Gary) Wakeford, Michele (Jerome) Jones and Jake (Christina Danko); 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; as well as Aloise Wertz.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Sarah, in May of 2012; two sisters, Mary Kniseley and Pauline Sisler and a brother, William Wertz, Jr.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.

Burial will take place beside his wife at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Funeral arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.