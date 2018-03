HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Lena Coppage, 92, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018.

She was born on February 26, 1926.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 26, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street in Hermitage.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel.