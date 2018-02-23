Longtime Wellsville resident not worried about expected flooding

Related Coverage East Liverpool residents told to leave before weekend flooding

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio River may look peaceful now, but areas around it will see some flooding this weekend.

East Liverpool and Wellsville are getting ready. The City of East Liverpool has even urged people by the river to evacuate before Sunday night.

By Sunday, Storm Team 27 Chief Meteorologist Paul Wetzl is tracking the possibility of two or more inches of rain.

Latest river level forecast in East Liverpool

Latest river level forecast in Wellsville

But that doesn’t scare people who live in the thick of it.

Kenny Grimm has lived on the Ohio River in Wellsville for more than 50 years. He’s experienced flooding before and doesn’t think this weekend will bring anything he hasn’t seen.

“I’ve been over here, like I said, all my life. In ’04, it just came up to the gas meter here at this house and we had no problems at my house. We’re up another four feet but it’s going to be pretty high,” he said.

The Wellsville Fire Department hasn’t gone as far as evacuating residents yet. In a Facebook post, Chief Barry Podwell explained that the village floodgate won’t go up until water reaches 15 feet.

Grimm said he doesn’t plan on taking any precautions other than moving some belongings upstairs.

Although he’s experienced several floods before, there is one thing that’s different this time around — no flood insurance.

“Believe it or not, we remortgaged and the bank said we didn’t need it. So this is the first year we’ve went without it, so we’ll see what happens,” Grimm said.

Storm Team 27 is monitoring the Ohio River’s levels. Click here to get the latest flood and weather alerts.

