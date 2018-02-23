Mary F. Iacozili Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Mary F. Iacozili, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, February 23, 2018 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Mary was born August 13, 1926, in Warren, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Florence Manley Wright.

Mary was a Warren resident most of her life, with the exception of a short period of time when she lived in Phoenix, Arizona. It was while she was in Phoenix that she married the love of her life of 70 years, Gus. They returned to Warren where they raised three children.

During her lifetime she was devoted to her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.

She was a charter member of the Warren Emblem 397 chapter and held many chairs. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. James Church.

Throughout her lifetime, her passion was to care for people. She was best known for her cooking and baking. She enjoyed working in her yard and all sports, particularly Ohio sports teams and recently Northwestern to watch her great-grandson play football. She was also an avid NASCAR fan. Other interest included traveling in their motorhome and spending time at the Pymatuning Sailing Club – where she made sure her friends never went hungry.

Mary was a devoted and loving mother to her children, Kay (Jerry) Ralph, Jeannie Magri and her favorite son, John (Cindy) Iacozili. She was a devoted grandmother to her nine grandchildren and 18n great-grandchildren where she became lovingly known to them as NoNo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gus; her sisters, Ellen Mikulan, Patricia Beasley and her brother, Gene Wright. She was also preceded in death by her two sons-in-law, Samuel Myers and Ken Magri; a nephew, Bill Iacozili and granddaughter, Tracy Magri Boyle.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, February 28 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 (there will be an Emblem Club Memorial at 4:30 p.m. prior to the calling hours) and Thursday, March 1 from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church), 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Craig A. McHenry officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44505 or Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NE, Warren, Ohio 44485 or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

The family would like to thank the staff of Shepherd of the Valley for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossieandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Iacozili family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 28 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



