Nia’Laisha Bason Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Second Baptist Church, 1512 Main Street, Warren, Ohio, for Nia’Laisha Bason, 5, Warren, who departed this life on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Nia’Laisha was born March 8, 2012, in Warren, a daughter of Carlos LuJano and Ka’Nosha Bason.

She was a kindergartner at McGuffey Elementary School.

She enjoyed going to school, playing with her friends and being with family.

She leaves her parents; siblings, Tavein LuJano of East Liverpool and Aundrea LuJano of Warren; grandmother, Roni Elix, of Warren; grandfather, Roberto LuJano of Florida; stepgrandfather, Jason Flix of Columbus and great-grandmother, Levadus LuJano of Warren.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church, Saturday, March 10, 2018.

Arrangements were entrusted to Murray-Wellington Funeral Home.