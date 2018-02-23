Nore’Yion A. Bason Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Second Baptist Church, 1512 Main Street, Warren, Ohio, for Nore’Yion A. Bason, 7, Warren, who departed this life on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Nore’Yion was born May 28, 2010, in Warren, a son of Antonio P. Tucker, Sr. and Ka’Nosha Bason.

He was a 2nd grade student at McGuffey Elementary, enjoyed reading, being with his family and watching and playing sports.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; siblings, Antonio P. Tucker, Jr. and Aaliyah Tucker, both of Warren and grandmothers, Emma Streeter and Desiree Hornbuckle, both of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Tucker.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

Arrangements were entrusted to Murray-Wellington Funeral Home.